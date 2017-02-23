SCCPSS Board, search firm to hold Superintendent public forums

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Savannah-Chatham County Schools Superintendent’s last day on the job is drawing near. Dr. Thomas Lockamy’s last day as the Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools is set for June 1, 2017.

As he prepares to wrap up his final months, The School Board is doing their best to utilize their time wisely when it comes to selecting the right person for the job–but they’ll need your help.

The School Board has selected independent search firm Ray and Associates, Incorporated, to facilitate the process. Now the firm is ready to get out into the community to learn more about the qualities and qualifications you’re looking for in the school district’s next Superintendent. Ray and Associates, Incorporated, also plans to use the meetings to give the community more insight into the search and hiring process.

Three public forums will be held on Thursday evening.

Forum # 1

Woodville Tompkins Technical & Career High School

151 Coach Joe Turner St.

6:00 p.m.

Forum # 2

Savannah High School

400 Pennsylvania Avenue

6:30 p.m.

Forum # 3

The STEM Academy at Bartlett Middle School

207 East Montgomery Cross Road

7:00 p.m.