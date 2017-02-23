SAVANNAH: National Girl Scout Weekend cookie dessert contest

Savannah — (WSAV)

Get ready for some healthy competition, featuring delicious cookie creations!

Savannah chefs are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend at the 3rd Annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Dessert Contest.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

7:15 pm

Kitchen 320 at B Historic Hotel

320 Montgomery Street

Savannah, GA 31401

The event is hosted by Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, and all proceeds from the event will stay right here in our area, helping our local girls. Customers who purchase Girl Scout cookies are not only getting a delicious treat — they are also making an important investment in our community.

This year also marks the 100th Anniversary of the first known Girl Scout Cookie Sale! Restaurants across the Savannah area will be offering their own unique Girl Scout Cookie culinary creations, they are listed below.

A public vote will make up 40% of their score, while a special judging panel will make up the other 60%. Winning restaurants will be presented with the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Dessert Trophy and win the ultimate cookie bragging rights!

40 East Grill

700 Drayton at the Mansion

Barracuda Bob’s

Ben and Jerry’s

Boomy’s

Corleone’s

Cotton & Rye

Flashback

Full Lunch & Late Night

Kitchen 320 at B Historic

Ordinary Pub

Papa’s Barbeque & Seafood

Pirates House

River House Seafood Restaurant

Savannah Coffee Roasters

Savannah Rae’s Gourmet Popcorn

Shrimp Factory