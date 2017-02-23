SAVANNAH: National Girl Scout Weekend cookie dessert contest

Get ready for some healthy competition, featuring delicious cookie creations!

Savannah chefs are celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend at the 3rd Annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Dessert Contest.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

7:15 pm

Kitchen 320 at B Historic Hotel

320 Montgomery Street

Savannah, GA 31401

The event is hosted by Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, and all proceeds from the event will stay right here in our area, helping our local girls. Customers who purchase Girl Scout cookies are not only getting a delicious treat — they are also making an important investment in our community.

This year also marks the 100th Anniversary of the first known Girl Scout Cookie Sale! Restaurants across the Savannah area will be offering their own unique Girl Scout Cookie culinary creations, they are listed below.

A public vote will make up 40% of their score, while a special judging panel will make up the other 60%. Winning restaurants will be presented with the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Dessert Trophy and win the ultimate cookie bragging rights!

  • 40 East Grill
  • 700 Drayton at the Mansion
  • Barracuda Bob’s
  • Ben and Jerry’s
  • Boomy’s
  • Corleone’s
  • Cotton & Rye
  • Flashback
  • Full Lunch & Late Night
  • Kitchen 320 at B Historic
  • Ordinary Pub
  • Papa’s Barbeque & Seafood
  • Pirates House
  • River House Seafood Restaurant
  • Savannah Coffee Roasters
  • Savannah Rae’s Gourmet Popcorn
  • Shrimp Factory

 

