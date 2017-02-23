S.C. budget includes $100M for both pension system and schools

Columbia (AP) – A budget proposal advancing to the House floor includes $150 million for South Carolina’s beleaguered pension system and $100 million for school construction in the state’s poorest districts.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve a roughly $8 billion spending plan for state taxes. It includes pay raises only for officers at the Corrections and Juvenile Justice departments, where turnover rates are high.

The proposal’s pension contribution corresponds with a bill aimed at shoring up the system. It fully covers the bill’s required 2017-18 rate hike for most state agencies and covers half the increase for other employers in the system.

Money to upgrade deteriorating schools would come three years after the state Supreme Court ordered legislators to improve opportunities for students in poor, rural districts.