Ridgeland building to be named for Senator Clementa Pinckney

Ridgeland, S.C. (WSAV)- In a ceremony to be held on Friday, the Jasper County Government Building will be officially renamed.

According to the Island Packet of Hilton Head, the building will be named in honor of the late senator, and Jasper County native, Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

Senator Pinckney served as pastor of the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston. He was among those killed by gunman Dylann Roof during Bible study at the church in 2015.

The seantor’s widow and Representative Jim Clyburn will be present at the ceremony.