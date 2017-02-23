Ridgeland building to be named for Senator Clementa Pinckney

By Published: Updated:
Sen. Clementa Pinckney
Sen. Clementa Pinckney

Ridgeland, S.C. (WSAV)- In a ceremony to be held on Friday, the Jasper County Government Building will be officially renamed.

According to the Island Packet of Hilton Head, the building will be named in honor of the late senator, and Jasper County native, Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

Senator Pinckney served as pastor of the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston.  He was among those killed by gunman Dylann Roof during Bible study at the church in 2015.

The seantor’s widow and Representative Jim Clyburn will be present at the ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s