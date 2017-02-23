Pre-K lottery application period underway

The application period for the Pre-K lottery is underway for Savannah-Chatham County schools.

The school system is offering 61 lottery-funded classes at 30 locations and more than 1,000 applications have already been received since the process began Tuesday.

“Overall, we have approximately 1,300 spots available,” said program manager Cassandra Moss. “If we look at what’s available as opposed to those who have already completed their application, you would think we’ve reached pretty much our goal, but of course we always have a wait list at pretty much every school in the district.”

Spots will be handed out electronically so no preference is given to those who applied first. Parents or guardians can apply online or retrieve a form from district headquarters on Bull Street in downtown Savannah.

After the application is turned in, parents or guardians need to bring two documents to one of the schools selected on the application: an official birth certificate (not a copy) and proof of address (like a utility bill).

The deadline to complete the application is Monday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Priority will be given to kids who are zoned for a particular school, but kids from outside a school’s boundary can apply.

There is not preference given to kids who have siblings at a school.

Acceptance emails will be sent out on April 4.