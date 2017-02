Saturday, March 25, 2017

6:00 to 8:30 PM Live Oak Park, Port Royal (London and 14th St.)

$ 30.00 per person

Must be purchased by March 21



Oysters, chili, appetizers and dessert

Live music by the Sweet Ferns

Silent Auction Items

Bring your own adult beverage and chairs

Send check payable to Friends of Fort Fremont

P.O. Box 982, St. Helena Island, SC 29902

Or purchase online at fortfremont.org

Include your email address for receipt information