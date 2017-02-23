Our Hometown: MLK Express Success Youth Talent Showcase this Saturday

Published: 2017-02-23
Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Committee continues to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with its annual Express Success Talent Showcase.

The FREE education, career, and health fair will take place THIS Saturday, February 25, from noon to 4 pm at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

There’s also a panel discussion with the theme- “Being Your Best Self” and a talent show featuring young local artists. News 3’s Kim Gusby will serve as emcee along with E93’s Kenya Cabine.

If you’d like to participate as an exhibitor or if you’re a student who’d like to show off your talent, sign up today at mlkingsavannah.com or call: (912) 234-5502.

