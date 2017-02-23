New Chair of Memorial Health Board: “we need to be optimistic”

The gavel was passed from board chair Harry Haslam to Curtis Lewis Thursday night, leaving Lewis with what certainly seems to be the tough job of leading Memorial Health, Inc. back to financial stability.

“I need to be optimistic despite the challenges which have gotten worse in the last year,” Lewis told reporters.

A financial report to the board indicated net operating losses in 2016 to be nearly $44 million as compared to about $25 million in 2015. Investments helped soften the blow so to speak, bringing the loss (plus investment performance) to $38.2 million.

Lewis told us that more indigent care and less federal reimbursement plus nearly $4 million dollars of lost services due to Hurricane Matthew all led to this day. But he believes in the staff and in the mission of the area’s only safety net hospital. “We can certainly solve the challenges I think that we face financially. We will work with the Chatham County Hospital Authority and the County to the extent that we need to do that,” he said.

Lewis says they are waiting for results from an audit commissioned by Chatham county and want to see any recommendations on cost savings that may be made in that audit.

He also said that the hospital continues to seek out a financial partner after a deal with Novant fell through last year. At the time, Memorial CEO Maggie Gill blamed interference from the Hospital Authority as killing the deal. Lewis says since then, Memorial Board members along with those on the hospital authority all appeared to “have learned from mistakes and are moving forward together for the good of the community.”

A few weeks ago, Maggie Gill resigned as CEO but is staying on for an interim period. Lewis says her replacement is being sought and that there are hopes of having a new financial partner sometime in 2017.