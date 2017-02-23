‘In the Pinc’ shares how you can become a ‘ReeMarkable Woman Entrepreneur’

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It can be pretty competitive in the world of business for budding women entrepreneurs—but with the proper support and mentorship– growth and success don’t feel out of reach.

Thursday on The Bridge, we learned about two initiatives—In the Pinc, and the ReeMarkable Women Entrepreneurs— that are dedicated to helping women network, connect and learn from one another while developing their own businesses.

Ree Williams, the founder of In the Pinc, explained why it was important for her to create this and how the skills that you gain in her network can be beneficial in other parts of your life. Click ‘Play’ to hear the entire interview.

Click here to learn more about In The Pinc & The ReeMarkable Women Entrepreneurs.