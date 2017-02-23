Healthy Homes Happy Families Expo coming to Savannah this weekend

healthy-homes-happy-families-expo

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Parents are always looking for ways to make their homes cleaner and healthier for their families.

This weekend, the Healthy Homes Happy Families Expo can help you do just that!

Kim Ritchie Spencer, the organizer of the event, and Peter Brodman, the owner of Brighter Day Natural Food Market visited The Bridge on Thursday to tell us what you’ll learn at the expo, who the guest speakers will be and how it could help improve your quality of life.

 

Click ‘Play’ to hear the full interview.

Here are the details for the event:

Healthy Homes Happy Families Expo

Saturday, February 25

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Savannah

Tickets are $20 in advanced, $30 at the door

 

Click here to visit the event’s webpage.

 

