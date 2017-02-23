Huge white hairy beast washes ashore following a recent earthquake. Locals baffled.

Just this past Sunday, there was a deadly earthquake in the Philippines. Since then, several unusual sea creatures have been washing up on the shores of the tropical islands. The most unusual being this giant blob creature.

Locals have been flocking to the beach to see it and to take selfies with it. Now images of the creature have gone viral online, and many have ideas as to what the creature could be. One twitter user said it’s the creature from The Neverending Story. Another said it’s just a giant Shitzu.

One person said it could be similar to a supposed half-whale half-polar bear creature that washed up in South Africa on October 25, 1924. It was nicknamed Trunko. (Even this story alone is worth a google search separate of hairy beast.)

Or maybe it’s the most rational theory of all… local scientists believe it’s a 20 foot long whale carcass. The body of the whale is believed to have turned white due to an advanced stage of decomposition. The animal is believed to have died about two weeks ago, possibly after getting hit by a ship.

Even so… many have theories about earthquakes and marine life.

“It’s theoretically possible because when an earthquake occurs there can be a build-up of pressure in the rocks which can lead to electrostatic charges that cause electrically-charged ions to be released into the water,” said Rachel Grant, an animal biology lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University. “This can lead to the formation of hydrogen peroxide, which is a toxic compound. The charged ions can also oxidize organic matter which could either kill the fish or force them to leave the deep ocean and rise to the surface.”

(sources: The Sun, Opposing Views)