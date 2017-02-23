Future still uncertain for Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Hands shot up in the air once the floor was open for the community to speak at Thursday night’s town hall meeting at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

Some were parents, people who live near the building, volunteers and building advocates with all of them wanting answers to the same questions.

“What was the next step, what was going to happen to our kids in that surrounding area the kids that are service,” Detric Leggett, a building advocate, said.

Questions they say weren’t answered clearly.

“The question was asked how are you going to bus kids from this 31401 all the way out to 31405 somewhere in that area,” Leggett said. “They don’t have an answer for that yet.”

Panel members did show plans of a potential building they would like to use that could house 350 kids.

“Not to exclude here, but you know moving forward I think we still need to build a new building it’s just a matter of where,” Vincent DelMonte, an executive director with the board, said.

They can’t expand the building so they wanted to sell it, but that idea has been taken off the table.

“We obviously thought we had a pretty good route to go and there were some what ifs that came up including myself,” DelMonte said.

Now it’s time to start the process from scratch by including the community

“We’re going to continue to try and work with them to make sure that everybody has a seat at the table and that everyone who has a vested interest is going to be heard,” Leggett said.

The board will also look at several other proposals as well.

“What we would look to do is partnering with other organizations, agencies in particular, that might have facilities that maybe could be enhanced a little bit,” DelMonte said.