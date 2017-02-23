Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club to hold Townhall meeting following decision not to sale building

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club on East Charlton Street has stirred up quite a bit of conversation over the past three weeks. At the end of January, some parents and members of the community found out about the building going up for sale.

Once this information hit social media, this left many people with questions and concerns about the local children who come to the center to learn, grow and build a brighter future.

The Executive Director, Vince DelMonte, told News 3 he wanted to relocate to a larger facility so they would be able to serve more kids. Now they are open to considering other ways to achieve the same goal, while remaining in the building on East Charlton Street.

The Board of The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club is holding the town hall meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m., so they can your ideas, thoughts and concerns for the recreation center, moving forward.

