Famous foodies get paid to dine, this time on Hilton Head

Hilton Head, SC (WSAV) – You might call it “the dream job” – eating at the best restaurants, taking pretty pictures of your meal and then collecting a pay check at the end.

That is a dream come true for one couple who is on their first trip to dine on Hilton Head Island this week.

After nearly four years of food-blogging through Instagram, Rebecca West and Greg Remmey are still savoring every moment of the dream job come true.

“We are all about food porn. We love burgers, fried chicken, cheesy fries,” Remmey said.

An average workday: find the best dish in town- devour- and tell everyone watching.

In this case, that’s more than 370,000.

It might sound far-fetched, unless you’re in the food and beverage industry.

Andrew Carmines owns Hudson’s Seafood on Hilton Head and said this is the kind of advertisement that brings in the new customers.

“Social media has changed the way we do business,” Carmine said. “You can get a message out to a huge amount of people without spending a huge amount of money.”

For instance, the couple dined at his restaurant Wednesday–and now data shows more than 22,000 people have his seafood pasta on their minds.

Companies are catching on fast and sending food-grammers like Rebecca and Greg all over the nation to eat a good meal and talk about it.

This week marks their first trip to Hilton Head Island.

Through their Instagram handle of @devourpower, they will show their muscles at the Seafood Festival through Sunday.

It’s an investment now that the organizers believe will pay off for years to come.

“Just having them creating a buzz and getting people aware about this great event, it’s a really nice thing for the island and for the festival,” Carmines added.

The couple doesn’t argue the “dream job” claim but added that it’s probably more work than you think.

And not every bite they take is divine.

In fact, they’ve refunded payment in times when the food isn’t worth bragging about.

For more information about the Seafood Festival on Hilton Head, click here.