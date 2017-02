Savannah (WSAV) – An emotional ceremony at city hall today, as Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach presented a proclamation to the family of Deputy Commander Patrick Carothers.

The 53-year-old U.S. Marshal official died in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant in Long County back on November 18, 2016.

