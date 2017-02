Mom was right.

It is important to eat your veggies!

A new study finds eating more than five servings of fruits and vegetables a day — can drastically reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cancer.

In fact, researchers estimate eating 10 portions a day … Could prevent almost eight million premature deaths a year — worldwide.

The best protection came from apples, pears and citrus fruits … As well as spinach, kale and cruciferous vegetables — like broccoli.