Bottling Climate Change… Wine and a “Changing” Industry

Wine is a thriving business in the Pacific northwest.

That’s why many people are concerned about what climate change will mean for the industry.

It turns out wine makers across the world all follow the same rule.

You try and match your grape to your climate.

For the cool Willamette Valley that means one grape has always made the best wine.

But with a changing climate… comes a changing industry.

s/ scott burns / geologist & wine expert

“as the climate warms up, you shift your grapes.”

Geologist and wine expert Scott Burns along with hundreds of other people at the Oregon wine symposium are talking about what warmer temperatures mean for them.

s/ scott burns / geologist & wine expert

“all of the wine makers will tell you that they are now turning this cool climate type of area into an intermediate warm. and they are making money.”

Signs of global warming are obvious in the field.

s/ dr. greg jones / southern oregon university

“the plants are telling us their secrets… we are getting earlier harvests, earlier bud break, earlier bloom.”

For areas like the Napa Valley it might be getting too hot.

s/ dr. greg jones / southern oregon university

“getting pretty warm, to the point that it’s very difficult to have consistent productivity.”

But for the Willamette Valley the temp might be just right.

Vineyard owners in Napa are buying property in Oregon… and wine makers in the Willamette Valley are already growing grapes usually found to the south.

s/ scott burns / geologist & wine expert

“they are seeing it and they are bottling the climate change. they are making money. and they are making great wine.”

For the people at the wine symposium…. global warming isn’t a theory… it’s just business.

Everyone at the wine symposium agreed that climate change will have winners and losers out of some people in the wine industry.

They think Oregon will be one of the winners.