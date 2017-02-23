Botox for millennials

botox

Now to a new twist in the Botox craze.

Apparently, it’s no longer just for people of a certain age.. Trying to recapture their youth.

Botox use among -millennials- has shot up in recent years.

But why?

NBC’s Jo Ling Kent explains:

“Millennials will do just about anything for the perfect selfie… the right angle…carefully chosen filters…and now even Botox.

Botox injections for 19 to 34 year olds jumped a staggering 41% between 2011 and 2015. That means.. Millennials got more than half a million Botox procedures in just one year. It doesn’t come cheap — one session costs an average of 382 dollars.”

