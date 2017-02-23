Authorities: Suspect arrested in case of missing GA teacher

Ocilla (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say they believe they have solved the case of a Georgia teacher who has been missing for 11 years.

An official with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that a suspect is in custody in connection with the disappearance of Tara Grinstead. She was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home in Ocilla in south Georgia.

The official said that “we did find the person” responsible for the death of Grinstead.

The case had stumped authorities for more than a decade. Grinstead’s cellphone was found inside her home and her car was in the driveway. But her keys and purse were gone.

Grinstead was a local beauty contest winner who taught at Irwin County High School.