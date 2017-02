SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get your kids out & active this weekend for FREE at the Junior League of Savannah’s 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest.

There are bounce houses, food prep demonstrations, activities, raffles and more than $1000 worth of sporting goods and teacher gift card give-aways. It’s Saturday, February 25th from 1-4 p.m. at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex at 7221 Sallie Mood Dr.