Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Tybee Island lawmakers are asking everyone to have a little more patience for the upcoming Orange Crush celebrations.

Both the weekends of April 15 and April 22 are scheduled for the beach party.

Tybee Island police also have a message for parter-goers. This is part of a Facebook post on the department’s page.

An open house hosted by the police department will take place during the first week of April. The exact date has not been decided. We’ll keep you posted.