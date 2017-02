A winter storm warning was in effect last night for the Sierra Nevada mountains in northern California.

Heavy snow and gusty winds made for hazardous travel conditions on the Donner Pass.

Up to a foot of snow was expected in the higher elevations.

Both directions of interstate 80 were shut down due to white out conditions over the summit.

Traffic came to a standstill as cars were forced to turn around.

There is no word yet when the interstate will reopen.