Shaping the Future of Entertainment on Hilton Head

What is the future of arts, entertainment, culture and heritage on Hilton Head Island? Is there room or a need for a new venue?

That’s the questions consultants are working on, and asking for your help answering.

There are a series of forums scheduled for March 1 and 2 where the public gets to weigh in on what the Island needs.

Among the questions consultants want answered:

Is there an audience for a facility/facilities?

What is the demand for facilities on the part of users?

What facilities do we currently have and what is deficient in those facilities?

Where are we going as a community and a region, and how does a project like this help us get there?

Here are the dates and times for the meetings.

March 1 Hilton Head Plantation, Plantation House, 235 Seabrook Drive – 10:30 a.m. Town Hall, Benjamin M. Racusin Council Chambers, One Town Center Court – 4 p.m. Hilton Head Public Service District, Community Room, 21 Oak Park Drive – 6:30 p.m. March 2 CSA Community Center Sea Pines, 71 Lighthouse Road – 10:30 a.m. Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, 161 Mathews Drive – 5 p.m. The Town’s Venue Committee will be analyzing the results.

More Information: