SCMPD hosting “Coffee with a Cop” to meet with community members

Savannah — (WSAV)

Officers with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department hosting “Coffee with a Cop” to begin a conversation with community members. They’re hoping to discuss issues and learn about making a difference in the community — over a cup of joe, of course! It’s happening Saturday, February 25 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Officers from each precinct will be at different McDonald’s locations throughout our area.

West Chatham Precinct

McDonald’s

4306 Ogeechee Rd.

Savannah, GA

Downtown Precinct

Grant Community Center

1310 Richards St.

Savannah, GA

Central Precinct

McDonald’s

2701 Montgomery St.

Savannah, GA

Southside Precinct

McDonald’s

600 E. Derenne Ave.

Savannah, GA

Island Precinct

McDonald’s

6740 Waters Blvd.

Savannah, GA