SCMPD hosting “Coffee with a Cop” to meet with community members

Savannah — (WSAV)
Officers with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department hosting “Coffee with a Cop” to begin a conversation with community members. They’re hoping to discuss issues and learn about making a difference in the community — over a cup of joe, of course! It’s happening Saturday, February 25 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Officers from each precinct will be at different McDonald’s locations throughout our area.
West Chatham Precinct
McDonald’s
4306 Ogeechee Rd.
Savannah, GA
Downtown Precinct
Grant Community Center
1310 Richards St.
Savannah, GA
Central Precinct
McDonald’s
2701 Montgomery St.
Savannah, GA
Southside Precinct
McDonald’s
600 E. Derenne Ave.
Savannah, GA
Island Precinct
McDonald’s
6740 Waters Blvd.
Savannah, GA