SAVANNAH, GA — The 82nd annual Savannah Tour of Homes & Gardens will be held March 23 – 26, 2017. The Tour offers a rare opportunity to appreciate the beautiful architecture, interiors, and gardens of Savannah’s Historic Landmark District and Historic Ardsley Park. Visit private homes not usually open to the public and walk down moss draped, oak-covered streets during colorful springtime in Savannah.

In addition to the Tour’s role in promoting Savannah, it also raises money for the support of several charities in Savannah and around the world via Christ Church Anglican. Proceeds also go to the many preservation projects of Historic Savannah Foundation and Ardsley Park. Recipients have included Habitat for Humanity, a local food mission serving over 60,000 meals per year, a home for unwed teenage mothers and many more. All proceeds are used to meet charitable needs and to promote local preservation.

Special events this year include an old-fashioned Southern lunches, interactive history tours and evening events. Informative seminar topics include: Savannah historic preservation and restoration, antique exploration and interior design.

A detailed listing of the Walking Tours of private homes and gardens, special events, and informative lectures are available at www.savannahtourofhomes.org. Tickets may be purchased on the website or by calling 912-234-8054.