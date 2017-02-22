San Jose Flooding

flooding

(SAN JOSE, CA) Flood waters continued to rise as the sun rose over San Jose, California this morning. At least 14-thousand residents have been evacuated from their homes as the water level rose. The waters have forced the closure of a major highway, submerged cars and flooded homes. San Jose city officials have been forced to expand mandatory evacuations. Authorities had to go door-to-door warning residents after the reservoirs overflowed sending chest deep waters in to neighborhoods.The rain has stopped for now, but flood warnings are expected to stay intact through Saturday morning.

