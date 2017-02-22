Port Wentworth Hotels

Port Wentworth is known as “Savannah’s Front Porch,” the “Gateway to Georgia History,” “Savannah’s Affordable North Side,” and the “Stand Up for America” City!

STAY IN PORT WENTWORTH FOR ST.PATRICK’S DAY!

View our list of affordable hotels just 11 miles from

historic Downtown Savannah.

Best Western Savannah I95 North

115 O ‘Leary Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-964-0840

Sleep Inn

7206 Ga Hwy. 21 North, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-966-9800

Quality Inn & Suites

7220 Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-965-1313

Country Inn & Suites

200 Raley Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-964-2300



Hampton Inn

7050 Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-966-2000

Holiday Inn Express Sav’h North

7210 Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-964-8900

Comfort Suites Savannah North

115 Travelers Way, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

912-964-0840