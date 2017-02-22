Port Wentworth Hotels

Port Wentworth is known as “Savannah’s Front Porch,” the “Gateway to Georgia History,” “Savannah’s Affordable North Side,” and the “Stand Up for America” City!

STAY IN PORT WENTWORTH FOR ST.PATRICK’S DAY!

View our list of affordable hotels just 11 miles from
historic Downtown Savannah.

Best Western Savannah I95 North
115 O ‘Leary Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-0840

Sleep Inn
7206 Ga Hwy. 21 North, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-966-9800

Quality Inn & Suites
7220 Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-965-1313

Country Inn & Suites
200 Raley Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-2300

Hampton Inn
7050 Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-966-2000

Holiday Inn Express Sav’h North
7210 Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-8900

Comfort Suites Savannah North
115 Travelers Way, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-0840

