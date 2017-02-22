Our Hometown: 11th annual Megagenesis Savannah this Saturday

Parents — if your kids are between 5th and 12th grades — they can be part of a unique educational experience this weekend… one designed to help them prepare for college!

The 11th annual Megagenesis Savannah is a college and career fair featuring more than 40 universities, 50 workshops, and panel discussions.

This year’s guest speaker is youth advocate and community organizer, Semaj Clark.

High school seniors, bring your transcripts! Some colleges will offer on-site admission or scholarships.

It’s happening this Saturday, February 25, from 9 am to 3 pm at Sol C. Johnson High School.

The event is free and open to both public and private school students and their parents.

A complimentary lunch will also be provided.

For more information, or to register, call Dr. Zke Zimmerman at 912-756-2326 or click here to visit the Megagenesis Savannah Facebook page.