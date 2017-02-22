Our Hometown: 11th annual Megagenesis Savannah this Saturday

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
5f2dc5a5b38e444cab75eeedc0893d9e

Parents — if your kids are between 5th and 12th grades — they can be part of a unique educational experience this weekend… one designed to help them prepare for college!

The 11th annual Megagenesis Savannah is a college and career fair featuring more than 40 universities, 50 workshops, and panel discussions.

This year’s guest speaker is youth advocate and community organizer, Semaj Clark.

High school seniors, bring your transcripts! Some colleges will offer on-site admission or scholarships.

It’s happening this Saturday, February 25, from 9 am to 3 pm at Sol C. Johnson High School.

The event is free and open to both public and private school students and their parents.

A complimentary lunch will also be provided.

For more information, or to register, call Dr. Zke Zimmerman at 912-756-2326 or click here to visit the Megagenesis Savannah Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s