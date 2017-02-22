Dr. Seuss Shows in Area – Savannah, Ga.

Event: Miss September’s: Letting Loose with Dr. Seuss

W hen: Feb.27 & 28, March 1-6, 2017 Upcoming Savannah Area Shows

Tembers Tale’s Puppet and Magic Shows: Times and School appearance locations

Feb.27 at …Creative Kids Learning Center, Brunswick,Ga. @10:00 a.m.

Feb.28 at …Telfair Elem., Mcrae,Ga.@11;15,12;15,1;15

March 1 at…Brittan Elem, FortStweart,Ga.@10;00a.m.

March 2 at…Gould Elem., Savannah,Ga.@9;30,10;30,11;30

March 3at…Pitchardville Elem., Pitchardville,S.C.@8;00,9;00,10.

March 6 at…Brunson Elem.11;30a.m.

Director: September Cardiff

Performer: September Cardiff….and her Puppets

Tembers Tale’s is a non-profit charitable organization, 501c3. Here to help children and families empower their lives through Song, Magic & Puppetry.

Office: 32 Cheney Ct. Richmond Hill GA 31324,

Telephone number: (912) 323-4134 /#803-829-8288,

Emailtemberstales@gmail.com

Website: www.temberstales.com September Cardiff has written 16 educational, entertaining, and fun filled songs to teach and motivate children and empower kids of all ages in her new CD and is currently penning her first book, all to aide in children realizing their importance in loving themselves, through learning, song and fun. September Cardiff has been a children’s motivational speaker, writer and educator for over 23 years. She has traveled all over KY, GA, and SC performing and teaching on motivational topics such as Anti Bullying, Reading, Recycling, Dental Health, Dr. Seuss batty over books and many more customized theme’s. She uses magic, puppets, stories and songs as she inspires and motivates youth and adults alike to make a difference through her shows, classes, clinics and camps.

MISSION STATEMENT FOR BULLY- US- NOT

To help everyone of all ages empower themselves to develop safe and thriving communities for everyone through presenting and sharing a variety of empowering programs.