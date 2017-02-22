Memorial Board meets tomorrow amid continued concerns about financial future

The board of directors of Memorial University Medical Center is set to meet Thursday afternoon and the financial future of the facility will be foremost on the minds of those members.

A recent filing with Chatham County indicates a loss in 2016 which is higher than some outsiders at least anticipated. The document was filed because in 2012 the County backed millions in bonds to help the medical facility refinance its debt. Now, Memorial must show cash flow to assure it can make payments on the bonds by offering financial information every quarter.

The document indicates there are 94 days of cash on hand, which meets the requirements of the County (which is 65 days.) It also says the Net Operating Loss in 2016 was nearly $44 million as compared to about $25 million in 2015.

Curtis Lewis who is set to be elected board chair told us last week “We’ve known the situation was difficult for the last several years and that’s why we started a process to search for a capitol partner.”

He says the board and the Chatham County Hospital Authority still hope to find that partner to ensure continued operations at the area’s only safety net hospital. “Memorial has what I think we can all agree is a critical mission,” Lewis said.

Operating expenses in 2016 were more than the year before but at the same time, admissions, emergency room and outpatient visits as well as physician practices visits (at offices and the hospital) were all up slightly.

Lewis told us last week that losses from the hurricane (nearly $4 million) coupled with less reimbursement from the federal government all contributed to the balance sheet. But he also said he believes losses have to be look at in totality, i.e. that service lines including physicians practices can’t be singled out. “Some services are provided through the hospital that another hospital (organization) might run through another one of their subsidiaries,” said Lewis. “So I think you really have to look at it as a whole.”

Lewis anticipated that things may be somewhat improved in 2017 but says they may need more “community” support in the future. Meanwhile he said “we’re doing what we think we need to do to restore financial health to the system.”