SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tayler Ayers started painting just over a year ago. His black & white paintings are showing up everywhere and this Thursday is his first solo art show.

It’s Thursday, February 23rd at fab’rik on Broughton Street in Savannah. The show runs from 7:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be refreshments, a DJ and Tayler’s work on display, plus admission is FREE.

The work is for sale at the show and goes on sale on his TaylerAyers.com website this weekend.