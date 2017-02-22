Irons in the Fire: A demonstration of blacksmithing

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
The blacksmith was the local toolmaker and engineer of early communities.
Sometimes he was even called on to be the town’s dentist, doctor, or veterinarian.
This weekend, you can check out blacksmithing skills up close and personal during the Irons in the Fire Blacksmithing event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

Local blacksmith, John Roberson, joins the conversation with details.

Irons in the Fire Blacksmithing Event
Saturday, February 25
10 am – 4 pm
Georgia State Railroad Museum
Admission: $10, adults. $6, ages 2 – 12. Free for Coastal Heritage Society members

