Irons in the Fire: A demonstration of blacksmithing

The blacksmith was the local toolmaker and engineer of early communities.

Sometimes he was even called on to be the town’s dentist, doctor, or veterinarian.

This weekend, you can check out blacksmithing skills up close and personal during the Irons in the Fire Blacksmithing event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

Local blacksmith, John Roberson, joins the conversation with details.

Click here for more information.

Irons in the Fire Blacksmithing Event

Saturday, February 25

10 am – 4 pm

Georgia State Railroad Museum

Admission: $10, adults. $6, ages 2 – 12. Free for Coastal Heritage Society members