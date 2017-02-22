Georgia DNR to begin “Coyote Challenge” next week

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The state of Georgia has a coyote problem. That’s what at least department of natural resource officials are saying. They want hunters and trappers to help and they’re offering a potential reward.

“We’re just having more coyotes and having more complaints about them,” says DNR wildlife biologist Kara Day.

There is no closed season on hunting and trapping coyotes. In fact, the DNR believes more than 50,000 are taken by hunters alone, however, this time of year it is critical their population does not affect other animal groups such as deer according to the department.

“We found that coyotes can negatively impact deer recruitment so this is to kind of generate some interest, hunter interest in taking coyotes in this pivotal time of the year,” Day adds.

For the first time, the DNR is challenging hunters and trappers, take five coyote a month and for each one you can enter a raffle to win a lifetime license.

“There’s no doubt that coyote presence on the coast and throughout the state of Georgia has increased over the past few years so we do get more questions about how to control them because of that.”

Hunters, trappers, and reserves a like have sounded off in favor or unchanged by the challenge. Chris Mowry though is one voice that is opposing the challenge.

“By holding these contests, it’s just really ridiculous,” says Mowry speaking to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Mowry cites March as also the beginning of pup season for coyotes as it is for fawning in deer populations. Atlanta has had much more headline worthy encounters with the predators than communities here along Georgia’s coast. Coyotes are not native to the East, especially not the southeast. That’s why in 2013 neighbors on Tybee Island were on edge when a coyote was found on the island and later killed.

Kara Day with the DNR says they’re seeing packs grow and they need the help of hunters. Before you go howling for a hunt, you still need to do it by the book.

“It’s not like a bounty like they use to have back in the day so what this is a contest to generate interest in hunters, people that are hunting legally so you do have to have a hunting license.”