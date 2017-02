A former Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Detective accused of DUI in his police car is facing a jury.

Kevin Grogan is on trial this week, facing charges of DUI, making false statements and tampering with evidence.

Grogan is accused of getting into an accident while driving under the influence in his SCMPD issued car back in 2014.

Prosecutors say he tried to influence the DUI test after the crash, and didn’t tell the truth about other details of the day.

Grogan denies those charges.