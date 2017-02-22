Dumpster dilemma solved after 3 year search for a solution to illegal dumping

(SAVANNAH) What a difference a day makes for a woman who has spent three years fighting illegal dumping on her front lawn. Twenty-four hours after a WSAV News 3 Voice of the Viewer report airs, a neighboring business takes action to resolve the problem their dumpster placement created for April Watkins. Watkins says she’s tried to get the Family Dollar Store at Skidaway Road and LaRoche Avenue to move it’s dumpster away from the property line with her front yard, but saw no action until News 3 got involved. Watkins watched in the early morning hours Wednesday as the dumpster was finally moved into the gated storage corral built to house it. “It felt great, awesome. I even spoke to the young lady and she actually apologized on behalf of Waste Management, saying that the dump, dumpster shouldn’t have been there and um, someone should bee coming soon to remove the trash so I’m ecstatic.” Watkins said.

The piles of trash surrounding the dumpster at the site were cleaned up by mid-morning. Watkins and several of her neighbors tell News 3 they’re very happy to see the clean-up. Their hope is that moving the dumpster to a more secure location will eliminate the illegal dumping. Watkins says she was at her wits end until she turned to “Voice of the Viewer” on News 3. “Well, through WSAV because they’re always on your side!” Watkins said.