(CHICAGO, ILLINOIS) – As temperatures continue to climb in Chicago… winter attractions in the area are forced to close early.

The Maggie Daley skating ribbon is shut down until further notice.

The seasonal winter attraction usually operates through the first week of march.

But warmer than average weather is melting the icy attraction.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to drop back down over the weekend… just in time to hit the rink one more time before spring.