Are you ready for Mardi Gras Tybee? Do Savannah has your details!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Tybee’s Mardi Gras to Irish Dance in Rockin’ Road to Dublin, wrapping the 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival and even “The Vagina Monologues” at the Bay Street Theatre, Do Savannah Magazine has your details.

What: Mardi Gras Tybee
When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 25; parade is at 2 p.m.
Where: Tybee Island
Cost: Free
Info: visittybee.com
Music includes The Hypnotics and Christy Alan Band, along with the parade.

What: Rockin’ Road to Dublin
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.
Cost: $29-$44
Info: 912-525-5050, savannahboxoffice.comrockinroadtodublin.com

What: 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
When: Through Feb. 26
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Info: savannahblackheritagefestival.com

What: Bay Street Theatre presents “The Vagina Monologues”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24
Where: Bay Street Theatre, 1 Jefferson St.
Cost: $20 for table seat; $15 for standing; 18 and older
Info: clubone-online.com/shop

