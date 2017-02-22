Airman gets life sentence for killing pregnant girlfriend

Robins Air Force Base (AP) – An airman stationed at a Georgia Air Force base has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of his pregnant fiancee.

The decision by a court-martial Wednesday spared Airman 1st Class Charles Amos Wilson III from a possible death sentence. A military jury last week convicted Wilson of premeditated murder in the August 2013 fatal shooting of Tameda Ferguson. He was also found guilty of killing Ferguson’s unborn child. She was nearly nine months pregnant.

Robins Air Force Base spokesman Roland Leach said Wednesday the military jury gave Wilson a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Wilson was assigned to the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Robins Air Force Base. Prosecutors said he hoped to collect insurance payments from Ferguson’s death.