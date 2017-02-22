9 days of detour coming to West River Street

(SAVANNAH)  Access to the western edge of river street will be denied for 9 days due to the hotel renovation project at the old power plant.  River Street will be closed at North Fahm Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Thursday morning at 7am.  It will continue through March 3, 2017.  The new, western-most access point for traffic on River Street will be the Barnard Street ramp.  Heavy rain is being blamed for pushing the planned closure on River Street back from Noon Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

