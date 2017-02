SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bay Street Theatre presents “The Vagina Monologues” Feb. 23 & 24th. Sixteen women share powerful stories of what your vagina would say if it could talk.

There is comedy, anger and even loss. Ninety percent of the proceeds benefit the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

Shows start at 7:30 upstairs at Club One. You must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets are $15 to $20.