TECH TUESDAY: Changes Coming to Facebook News Feed

Changes, they are a-comin’!

As of right now, videos on your news feed automatically play without music. Facebook administrators have left turning music”on” as an option. That is, until now.

An upcoming update would make it so those videos would automatically play with music. These administrators say it will fade in and out with scrolling. For those who are annoyed by the possible change, they say there will be a way to turn it off through your settings.

The company says it will slowly roll out the new feature, but cannot provide a timeline.