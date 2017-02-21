Savannah Arts Academy makes top 100 list

The Savannah Arts Academy ranks 59th on a list of America’s best high schools, according to “TheBestSchools.org.”

The online source praised SAA for the fact that 98 percent of students take AP courses and students are required to complete 10 hours of community service.

The school system said other factors that helped in the ranking were strength of curriculum, SAT/ACT scores, student graduation rate and the performance of disadvantaged students.

“TheBestSchools.org” aims to empower people to make informed decisions about educational experiences.