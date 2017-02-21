Rep. Buddy Carter Visiting the Coastal Empire

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter will be hosting a Town Hall meeting at Armstrong State University Tuesday. It will be held at the Armstrong Center (13040 Abercorn Street) and will run from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Representative Carter will also be aiding America’s Second harvest of Coastal Georgia Tuesday by helping to pack emergency food boxes. He will be touring the facility and packing food that will go out on mobile deliveries.

Representative Carter will be hosting Town Hall meetings throughout the area this week. Below is the schedule.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Wayne County Town Hall Meeting

Coastal Pines Technical College

1777 West Cherry Street

Jesup, GA 31545

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ware County Town Hall Meeting

Coastal Pines Technical College

1701 Carswell Avenue

Waycross, GA 31503

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Glynn County Town Hall Meeting

College of Coastal Georgia

1 College Drive

Brunswick, GA 31520

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Camden County Town Hall Meeting

College of Coastal Georgia

8001 Lakes Blvd

Kingsland, GA 31548

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.