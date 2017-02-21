Rep. Buddy Carter Visiting the Coastal Empire

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter will be hosting a Town Hall meeting at Armstrong State University Tuesday. It will be held at the Armstrong Center (13040 Abercorn Street) and will run from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Representative Carter will also be aiding America’s Second harvest of Coastal Georgia Tuesday by helping to pack emergency food boxes. He will be touring the facility and packing food that will go out on mobile deliveries.
Representative Carter will be hosting Town Hall meetings throughout the area this week. Below is the schedule.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Wayne County Town Hall Meeting
Coastal Pines Technical College
1777 West Cherry Street
Jesup, GA 31545
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Ware County Town Hall Meeting
Coastal Pines Technical College
1701 Carswell Avenue
Waycross, GA 31503
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Glynn County Town Hall Meeting
College of Coastal Georgia
1 College Drive
Brunswick, GA 31520
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Camden County Town Hall Meeting
College of Coastal Georgia
8001 Lakes Blvd
Kingsland, GA 31548
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.