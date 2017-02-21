Orlando Apartment Fire

By Published: Updated:
fire

A fiery inferno engulfed what was left of an apartment building in Orlando, Florida.

Officials say the massive blaze started just before 8 AM this morning. Aerials from the scene captured fire shooting into the air at the Tymber Skan condominiums. A thick cloud of smoke was visible across most of the Orlando metropolitan area. There is no word on how long it took to put the blaze out. At this time no injuries have been reported. The complex is mostly abandoned.

In the past, Tyber Skan condominiums has dealt with management, zoning, and health issues.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s