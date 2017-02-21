Orlando Apartment Fire

A fiery inferno engulfed what was left of an apartment building in Orlando, Florida.

Officials say the massive blaze started just before 8 AM this morning. Aerials from the scene captured fire shooting into the air at the Tymber Skan condominiums. A thick cloud of smoke was visible across most of the Orlando metropolitan area. There is no word on how long it took to put the blaze out. At this time no injuries have been reported. The complex is mostly abandoned.

In the past, Tyber Skan condominiums has dealt with management, zoning, and health issues.