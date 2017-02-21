Megagenesis Savannah: Free college and career fair this Saturday

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor
It’s that time of year. Students are preparing for SAT’s and applying to colleges. It can be stressful a stressful experience. But local one event promises to help make the process a little easier.

This Saturday, February 25, the 11th annual Megagenesis Savannah will take place from 9 am to 3 pm at Sol C. Johnson High School. The FREE college and career fair will feature more than 40 universities, 50 workshops and panel discussions.

Dr. Zke Zimmerman, founder and director of the event joins the conversation with more information.

 

Details:

Megagenesis Savannah

Saturday, February 25

9 am – 3 pm

Sol C. Johnson High School

FREE!

Complimentary lunch provided
Click here for more information.

