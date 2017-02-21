Lowcountry Leaders Talk Creating and Keeping Jobs Local

Business and education leaders in both Beaufort and Jasper County got together Tuesday morning for the Lowcountry’s Workforce Development Summit, discussing the state of employment including workforce readiness and business demands.

“There is no economic development without workforce and there is no workforce without education,” Mary Carns with the Technical College of the Lowcountry told the room.

“We have 98,000 people unemployed… we have about 66,000 open positions, which means there is a huge skills gap,” said Michelle Adams with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The priority for this group is training a workforce equipped with the skills that are demanded by the job industries today, and a big part of that is technology.

“At the Don Ryan Center level, we work with a lot of tech companies. And as those companies grow, wanna hire, and they wanna hire locally, but you have a shortage of people that have the IT skills, the technical skills,” said David Nelems, Director of the Don Ryan Center for Innovation.

For the Beaufort County School District, that training starts in the classroom.

“When we look at our labor force, we’re probably somewhere around 71,000 in Beaufort County. I want our students our talent, our intellectual capacity to stay here,” said Superintendent Jeff Moss.

With big projects like the Jasper Ocean Terminal coming to the area, early education plays a big role in preparing a ready workforce, and Kim Statler with the South Carolina Department of Commerce says not just a local issue.

“We have a challenge in this state. South Carolina has been extremely successful in recruiting businesses and i think our challenge is to make sure we meet those expectations,” she said, “We’re gonna have to ramp up our game in training and also our expectations for K-12, our children have to move faster and be extremely knowledgeable as it relates to the industry sectors that are coming our area.”

“Trying to recruit companies to come down to Bluffton or Beaufort County, sometimes becomes a challenge because the companies that are moving down here want to know what type of workforce is down here and can we handle the needs that they have. And unfortunately the answer is really a no at this point until we can get some of these initiatives going,” said Nelems.

That’s why places like his center and the Lowcountry Council of Governments are offering their help.

“We need folks, we’re begging for folks,” said Workforce Director Michael Butler, “I’ll be honest with you, I have funding that I’ve under-spent and that’s a shame, I am under-spent in training dollars in our community.”

“If someone says that there’s no help out there, that’s not true. We are there,” Bulter said.