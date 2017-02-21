Illegal dumping lands in the front yard of Savannah resident

(SAVANNAH) Living beside a department store is not easy for April Watkins of Savannah. A huge dumpster on her property line near the front edge of her yard does more than block her view and generate a terrible aroma, she says it’s been attracting illegal dumpers for the last three years. ” Just a week ago there was a washer and a dryer right here. and so, and people come, they park, they come through the lane, they park and they dump.” Walkins said. In the first 24 hours of the WSAV Voice of the Viewer investigation, the size of the trash pile, outside of the dumpster nearly doubled. Watkins says what adds insult to injury in her situation is that the Family Dollar store dumpster is just a few feet away from a corral built for the dumpster. ” I’ve spoken with the manager and he did inform me that the purpose of the corral was actually for the dump, but they won’t move it.” She said. The mess-making is not just the illegal dumpers, Watkins says some of the people causing problems are rifling through the department store’s garbage. “They know the trash days of Family Dollar and so they go in to get the things that Family Dollar has put in the trash. There is a lot of dumpster diving, that’s why at one time the manager actually would chain up the dumpster.” Watkins said.

News 3 found that Family Dollar is actually owned by Dollar Tree. Corporate spokesman Randy Guiler, says they are going to take care of this situation as soon as possible, but shared no timetable about when or how the company plans to do it. Watkins says the solution is just a few feet away: An empty, gated bin to hold the dumpster, which is positioned directly behind the store. It would move the huge receptacle out of her yard. But now, Watkins says the dumpster remains unsecured and she’s expecting even more trash tomorrow than there was today because the offenders she sees are unapologetic. “We see people, but there’s no shame. there’s no shame and they just dump, ya’ know. There’s a whole mattress. I have to now look at a mattress every day.” said Watkins, adding “Move it. That’s all I’m asking. If they move it, then maybe people will stop dumping illegally. ” Watkins said. News 3 has reached out to municipal leaders to make Savannah Code Enforcement aware of the situation. WSAV will continue to follow developments.