Hundreds protest, praise Congressman Carter at town hall meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. – One month into President’s Trump’s time in office, hundreds gathered at Armstrong State University on Tuesday to protest and praise the work being done in Washington D.C..

Mid-afternoon Congressman Buddy Carter held a town hall meeting to update people on his work and plans for the coming years and also to take questions from his constituents.

Carter started off the meeting by talking about updates and work being done on the Affordable Care Act, national security and other issues.

His presentation was meet with applause and boos from the crowd inside the Armstrong Auditorium. There was standing room only as hundreds came to listen to what Carter had to say in the start of President Trump’s administration.

More than a hundred people were not allowed into the town hall because of fire code limiting the number of people allowed inside.

Many of those people turned away stayed inside the building and protested for the Congressman to address them directly.

Earlier in the day, Congressman Carter spoke to WSAV about the increase in ICE raid and Tuesday’s announcement from the Department of Homeland Security about increased measures of immigration enforcement.

“We want to make sure people are here and here legally and if they’re not we want to help get them here legally. That’s the whole key to it. First we gotta make sure that the people coming here are not coming here to hurt us. Cause there’s a lot of people out there who do want to hurt us as Americans.And that’s our responsibility to protect our citizens,” Carter said.

During the question and answer section of the town hall, people asked about women’s health, college rape, local endeavors, international concerns with Russia and more.

All throughout the meeting people continued to boo and clap for Carter and those in the audience. Outside the auditorium, protestors continuing to call for Carter to meet them after the meeting.

Congressman Carter did not meet with those locked out after the meeting. He told WSAV on the phone later that he had to continue on with his schedule and offered an apology to those waiting.

Carter told WSAV he looks forward to hearing from everyone, including those who were not able to get in the meeting and ask questions. He said people can reach out to him via phone call, email or scheduling a visit with him directly.