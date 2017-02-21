House bill to expand cannabis oil stalls in committee

ATLANTA, Ga (WSAV) – The house non civil judiciary committee met Tuesday to hear the debate for the first bill to expand cannabis oil use in the state for people suffering from various behavioral conditions. The more than two hour long hearing ended with the committee taking no action on the bill.

Representative Allan Peake (R) from Macon started the hearing talking about the need for hospice care patients to have more access to the treatments. He added that the discussion for cannabis oil treatment expansion ties in with combating the opioid abuse that is being seen statewide.

“If we really want to deal, really want to deal with the opioid crisis in our state then we must pass, pass reasonable and practical medical cannabis legislation.”

Opponents of the bill cite studies that show negative affects of oil treatments such as reported fungal infections. The hearing was held with only half of the committee present. Locally, representative Ron Stephens supports Peake’s bill. Leaving committee chambers, he informs News 3 the bill will pass out of the committee albeit with some potential provisions.

“Whether we wind up with something in the middle with what the Senate version is or what the House version is, is a good thing. And of course both bills expand the use of medical marijuana and it’s for conditions that quite honestly can’t be treated with some of the stuff we’ve got in pharmacies.”

Stephens says he does expect the bill to reach the House floor with some changes due to the debate against the amount of THC oil permitted in dosages. The bill needs to reach a critical deadline however, or it will be struck down.

Day 28 of the session marks Crossover Day. This is when the House or Senate bills that hope to have any chance to reach the governor need to pass their chamber of origin. There are two specific bills in the House that would expand use for patients, neither have made it to the House floor.