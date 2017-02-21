UPDATE: Sentence Coming Down in Whitsett Murder Trial

Savannah, GA — (WSAV)

Kevin Palmer will be sentenced in Chatham County Friday. A jury deliberated for nearly four hours last week, eventually finding Palmer guilty of felony murder in the 2014 shooting death of 22-year-old William Whitsett.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses and presented a week’s worth of evidence during the trial. They said Palmer envisioned himself as a drug kingpin. They say he killed Whitsett, a known drug dealer, in order to take over his business.

The Defense told the court there was no evidence connecting Palmer to the crime. Mike Schiavone said the defense relied on testimony from an inmate to try and prove their case.

Whitsett’s father told News 3 he’s relieved the case is over.

“I hate to see so many people suffering, it’s not just the victim’s family, the defendant’s family everybody in that courtroom has been impacted by this cold blooded act,” says Bill Whitsett, father of the victim. “I’m a little bit shocked they found him guilty of the murder count, there was so much reasonable doubt in this case, there’s no direct evidence,” says Mike Schiavone, Defense Attorney.

Palmer was found guilty on seven counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, concealing the death of another and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

